    Naval Museum hosts 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event in Norfolk [Image 1 of 5]

    Naval Museum hosts 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event in Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Visitors to the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event at the Decker Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia look at a large scale LEGO ship models on display. The event is an annual event hosted by the museum, who partnered with The Navy League of the United States-Hampton Roads Chapter, the American Society of Naval Engineers-Tidewater Section, the First Lego League, Hampton Roads LEGO User Group, and the Naval History and Heritage Command, among others. Over 75 active duty Sailors assigned to various commands in the Hampton Roads, Virginia also volunteered during the event for a unique community relations experience. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

