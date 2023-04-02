Connecticut State Representatives Hubert D. Delany, Jane Garibay, and Senator Richard Blumental pose for a selfie in front of the 103rd Airlift Wing's newly painted C-130H Hercules Aircraft following the welcome home ceremony for the 103rd Maintenance Group at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, Feb. 4, 2023. The aircraft was specially painted to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 103rd Airlift Wing.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7617282
|VIRIN:
|230204-A-UQ901-285
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.57 MB
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 103rd Maintenance Wing Welcome Home, Airwing Centennial Celebration [Image 9 of 9], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT