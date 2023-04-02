Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    103rd Maintenance Wing Welcome Home, Airwing Centennial Celebration [Image 9 of 9]

    103rd Maintenance Wing Welcome Home, Airwing Centennial Celebration

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Connecticut State Representatives Hubert D. Delany, Jane Garibay, and Senator Richard Blumental pose for a selfie in front of the 103rd Airlift Wing's newly painted C-130H Hercules Aircraft following the welcome home ceremony for the 103rd Maintenance Group at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, Feb. 4, 2023. The aircraft was specially painted to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 103rd Airlift Wing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 10:39
    Photo ID: 7617282
    VIRIN: 230204-A-UQ901-285
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.57 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd Maintenance Wing Welcome Home, Airwing Centennial Celebration [Image 9 of 9], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CJTF-HOA
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard
    103rd Maintenance Wing

