    UH-60 at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 1 of 2]

    UH-60 at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, flies during a routine training mission over Fort Indiantown Gap, Jan. 30, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Travis Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 09:26
    Photo ID: 7617259
    VIRIN: 230130-Z-IK914-098
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-60 at Fort Indiantown Gap
    UH-60 at Fort Indiantown Gap

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    Aviation
    Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site

