A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, flies during a routine training mission over Fort Indiantown Gap, Jan. 30, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 09:26
|Photo ID:
|7617259
|VIRIN:
|230130-Z-IK914-098
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-60 at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
