Team PSAB participates in Base Clean-up event

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of Team PSAB participate in a Base Clean-up event at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 5, 2023. Base beautification events help keep the living area and U.S. service members safe and healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    Base beautification
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Team PSAB

