Members of Team PSAB participate in a Base Clean-up event at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 5, 2023. Base beautification events help keep the living area and U.S. service members safe and healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 03:38 Photo ID: 7617156 VIRIN: 230205-F-UO935-1030 Resolution: 5485x3788 Size: 2.71 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team PSAB participates in Base Clean-up event [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.