    We have the POWER [Image 5 of 6]

    We have the POWER

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Taylor, a 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron power production technician, checks the pressure on a preventative maintenance trailer at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2023. The preventative maintenance trailer drains the old oil out of power generators and then pumps new oil back in, keeping the generators in working order and thus keeping the base supplied with electricity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 03:20
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We have the POWER [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

