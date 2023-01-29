We have the POWER

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ernest Godia, a 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron power production technician, attaches new aircraft arresting tape to a hydraulic braking system at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 27, 2023. The hydraulic braking system functions similarly to arresting gears on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, allowing aircraft to latch onto the arresting tape, assisting the aircraft in slowing down, breaking, and eventually coming to a stop. However, the hydraulic braking system at Ali Al Salem is primarily used for emergency landings. (Courtesy Photo)

