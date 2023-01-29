We have the POWER

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Hernandez, a 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron power production technician, acts as a spotter as a rewind system brings new aircraft arresting tape from the runway to the hydraulic braking system at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 27, 2023. The hydraulic braking system functions similarly to arresting gears on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, allowing aircraft to latch onto the arresting tape, assisting the aircraft in slowing down, breaking, and eventually coming to a stop. However, the hydraulic braking system at AASAB is primarily used for emergency landings. (Courtesy Photo)

