Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We have the POWER [Image 3 of 6]

    We have the POWER

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Hernandez, a 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron power production technician, acts as a spotter as a rewind system brings new aircraft arresting tape from the runway to the hydraulic braking system at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 27, 2023. The hydraulic braking system functions similarly to arresting gears on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, allowing aircraft to latch onto the arresting tape, assisting the aircraft in slowing down, breaking, and eventually coming to a stop. However, the hydraulic braking system at AASAB is primarily used for emergency landings. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 03:20
    Photo ID: 7617146
    VIRIN: 230127-F-XX000-1004
    Resolution: 1200x960
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We have the POWER [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    We have the POWER
    We have the POWER
    We have the POWER
    We have the POWER
    We have the POWER
    We have the POWER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    power
    386 expeditionary civil engineer squadron
    preventative maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT