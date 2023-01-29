We have the POWER

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Hernandez, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Louis Rivers, center, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron power production technicians, instruct U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ernest Godia, right, a 386th ECES power production technician, as he punches holes in the aircraft arresting tape so it can be properly attached to the hydraulic braking system at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 27, 2023. The hydraulic braking system functions similarly to arresting gears on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, allowing aircraft to latch onto the arresting tape, assisting the aircraft in slowing down, breaking, and eventually coming to a stop. However, the hydraulic braking system at AASAB is primarily used for emergency landings. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 01.29.2023