Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We have the POWER [Image 2 of 6]

    We have the POWER

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Hernandez, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Louis Rivers, center, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron power production technicians, instruct U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ernest Godia, right, a 386th ECES power production technician, as he punches holes in the aircraft arresting tape so it can be properly attached to the hydraulic braking system at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 27, 2023. The hydraulic braking system functions similarly to arresting gears on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, allowing aircraft to latch onto the arresting tape, assisting the aircraft in slowing down, breaking, and eventually coming to a stop. However, the hydraulic braking system at AASAB is primarily used for emergency landings. (Courtesy Photo)

    power
    386 expeditionary civil engineer squadron
    Prevenative Maintenance

