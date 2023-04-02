USS Truxtun Pulls into Djibouti

230204-N-JO162-1026 DJIBOUTI (Feb. 4, 2023) Sailors heave a line aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

