    USS Truxtun Pulls into Djibouti [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Truxtun Pulls into Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230204-N-JO162-1016 DJIBOUTI (Feb. 4, 2023) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Windy Martelo casts a line from the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

