    PSAB celebrates USO's 82nd birthday [Image 4 of 4]

    PSAB celebrates USO's 82nd birthday

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A cake is cut for USO Saudi Arabia's 82nd birthday party at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudia Arabia, Feb. 4, 2023. The celebration included cake, balloons, raffle prizes and camaraderie. The USO has been serving U.S. military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country since 1941. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 01:15
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB celebrates USO's 82nd birthday [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    Birthday
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

