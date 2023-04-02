Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 10 of 14]

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230204-N-PG545-1318, Carolina, Puerto Rico (Feb. 4, 2023) Musician 1st Class David Agee from Hilton Head, South Carolina, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers in Carolina. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 21:51
    Photo ID: 7617058
    VIRIN: 230204-N-PQ545-1318
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

    TAGS

    puerto rico
    navy band
    cruisers
    music
    concert

