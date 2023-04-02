U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

230204-N-PG545-1310, Carolina, Puerto Rico (Feb. 4, 2023) Musician 1st Class David Smith from Hyattsville, Maryland, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers in Carolina. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

