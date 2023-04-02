230204-N-PG545-1062, Carolina, Puerto Rico (Feb. 4, 2023) Members of the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers dance with audience members during a concert in Carolina. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico.(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 21:51
|Photo ID:
|7617053
|VIRIN:
|230204-N-PQ545-1062
|Resolution:
|5265x3515
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
