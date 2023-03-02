230203-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (February 3, 2023) Senior Chief Musician Randy Johnson performs in an afternoon concert at WT Woodson High School, in Fairfax Virginia. The Concert Band performs regularly for the public in the Washington, D.C. area, and throughout the United States on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 21:09 Photo ID: 7617037 VIRIN: 230203-N-FD081-744 Resolution: 5423x3874 Size: 5.21 MB Location: FAIRFAX, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Concert Band at WT Woodson High School [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.