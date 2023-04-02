Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hokanson participates in Puerto Rico Ground training site groundbreaking [Image 3 of 4]

    Hokanson participates in Puerto Rico Ground training site groundbreaking

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, participates in the groundbreaking ceremony for reconstruction projects at the Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 4, 2023. Camp Santiago, a military training complex controlled by the Puerto Rico National Guard, will undergo renovation to facilities and infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    JCS
    CNGB
    Daniel Hokanson
    Camp Santiago

