Hokanson participates in Puerto Rico Ground training site groundbreaking

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, participates in the groundbreaking ceremony for reconstruction projects at the Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 4, 2023. Camp Santiago, a military training complex controlled by the Puerto Rico National Guard, will undergo renovation to facilities and infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

