On Saturday, Feb. 4, the 624th Regional Support Group celebrated the opening of its new headquarters facility located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house. In attendance were Group Commander Col. Brandon Stepp, Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Young, squadron leadership and members, 4th Air Force Commander, Brig. Gen. Scott Durham and 4th Air Force Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nunez.
624 RSG celebrates opening of new HQ facility with ribbon-cutting
Air Force Reserve Command
