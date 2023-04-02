Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    624 RSG celebrates opening of new HQ facility with ribbon-cutting

    624 RSG celebrates opening of new HQ facility with ribbon-cutting

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Kelly Owens 

    624th Regional Support Group

    On Saturday, Feb. 4, the 624th Regional Support Group celebrated the opening of its new headquarters facility located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house. In attendance were Group Commander Col. Brandon Stepp, Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Young, squadron leadership and members, 4th Air Force Commander, Brig. Gen. Scott Durham and 4th Air Force Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nunez.

    Air Force Reserve Command

    624 Regional Support Group

