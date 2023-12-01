Maritime Security Response Team East hosts Senator Dan Sullivan’s staff

A Maritime Security Response Team East crew member explains the unit’s capabilities to Senator Dan Sullivan’s staff members during a site visit to a MSRT-East training center in North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2023. MSRT-East is an advanced-ready force trained in counterterrorism, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, high-risk law enforcement boarding procedures and maritime security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

