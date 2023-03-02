Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service [Image 7 of 8]

    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christina Clardy 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    Stephanie Hendrix, wife of Texas Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Hendrix, is commissioned as a Yellow Rose of Texas during her husband’s retirement ceremony Feb. 3, 2023, at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas. The Yellow Rose of Texas is an honorary commission conferred by the Governor of Texas to Texas women and military spouses who demonstrate outstanding volunteer and community service. She was presenting this award on behalf of Gregg Abbott, Governor of Texas by 36th Infantry Division Assistant Division Commander - Maneuver, Brig. Gen. John “Mike” Wallace who presided over her husband’s official retirement ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christina Clardy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 7616858
    VIRIN: 230203-A-ZS897-021
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Christina Clardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TXARNG
    award
    36ID
    Yellow Rose
    honorary commission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT