Stephanie Hendrix, wife of Texas Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Hendrix, is commissioned as a Yellow Rose of Texas during her husband’s retirement ceremony Feb. 3, 2023, at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas. The Yellow Rose of Texas is an honorary commission conferred by the Governor of Texas to Texas women and military spouses who demonstrate outstanding volunteer and community service. She was presenting this award on behalf of Gregg Abbott, Governor of Texas by 36th Infantry Division Assistant Division Commander - Maneuver, Brig. Gen. John “Mike” Wallace who presided over her husband’s official retirement ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christina Clardy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 16:29 Photo ID: 7616858 VIRIN: 230203-A-ZS897-021 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.02 MB Location: AUSTIN, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Christina Clardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.