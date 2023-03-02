Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service [Image 3 of 8]

    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christina Clardy 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    Texas Army National Guard 36th Infantry Division Assistant Division Commander - Maneuver, Brig. Gen. John “Mike” Wallace presided over the official retirement and awards ceremony of Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan A. Hendrix who is retiring after more than 20 years of faithful and dedicated military service Feb. 3, 2023, at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas. Enlisting into the Texas Army National Guard as an infantryman in 2001, Hendrix served in many infantry line unit leadership and Regional Training Institute instructor positions culminating in his final assignment as the command sergeant major of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion of the 36th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christina Clardy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 7616854
    VIRIN: 230203-A-ZS897-016
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 996.36 KB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Christina Clardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service
    CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Service
    CSM
    TXARNG
    Retirement
    36th Infantry Division
    36ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT