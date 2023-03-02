Texas Army National Guard 36th Infantry Division Assistant Division Commander - Maneuver, Brig. Gen. John “Mike” Wallace presided over the official retirement and awards ceremony of Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan A. Hendrix who is retiring after more than 20 years of faithful and dedicated military service Feb. 3, 2023, at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas. Enlisting into the Texas Army National Guard as an infantryman in 2001, Hendrix served in many infantry line unit leadership and Regional Training Institute instructor positions culminating in his final assignment as the command sergeant major of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion of the 36th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christina Clardy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 16:29 Photo ID: 7616854 VIRIN: 230203-A-ZS897-016 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 996.36 KB Location: AUSTIN, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSM Hendrix retires from the Texas Army National Guard after 20 years of faithful service [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Christina Clardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.