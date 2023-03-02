Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38ID Soldiers Maintain Proficiency [Image 2 of 2]

    38ID Soldiers Maintain Proficiency

    GREENWOOD, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Haines, a 38th Infantry Division personnel noncommissioned officer from Greenwood, updates a status report during the he division's command post exercise at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, Friday, February 3, 2023. The command post exercise preps the division's Soldiers for warfighter exercises, which help the troops maintain their proficiency in tactics, techniques and procedures.

    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    Command Post Exercise
    CPX

