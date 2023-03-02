38ID Soldiers Maintain Proficiency

Indiana National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Haines, a 38th Infantry Division personnel noncommissioned officer from Greenwood, updates a status report during the he division's command post exercise at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, Friday, February 3, 2023. The command post exercise preps the division's Soldiers for warfighter exercises, which help the troops maintain their proficiency in tactics, techniques and procedures.

Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 Location: GREENWOOD, IN, US Hometown: EDINBURGH, IN, US