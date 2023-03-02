Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38ID Soldiers Maintain Proficiency [Image 1 of 2]

    38ID Soldiers Maintain Proficiency

    SHELBYVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana National Guard Soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division, Maj. Adam Barlow, operations chief from Shelbyville, and Capt. Justin Shutt, battle captain from Fort Wayne, monitor a simulated battle during the division's command post exercise at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, Friday, February 3, 2023. The command post exercise preps the division's Soldiers for warfighter exercises, which test troops in virtual battlefield scenarios so they can coordinate and communicate in functional tasks such as command and control, movement and maneuver, intelligence, targeting processes, sustainment and protection.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023
