38ID Soldiers Maintain Proficiency

Indiana National Guard Soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division, Maj. Adam Barlow, operations chief from Shelbyville, and Capt. Justin Shutt, battle captain from Fort Wayne, monitor a simulated battle during the division's command post exercise at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, Friday, February 3, 2023. The command post exercise preps the division's Soldiers for warfighter exercises, which test troops in virtual battlefield scenarios so they can coordinate and communicate in functional tasks such as command and control, movement and maneuver, intelligence, targeting processes, sustainment and protection.

