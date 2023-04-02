230204-N-XK462-1029 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in an antiterrorism training exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 10:22 Photo ID: 7616589 VIRIN: 230204-N-XK462-1029 Resolution: 5125x3661 Size: 4.84 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Participate In An Anti-Terrorism Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.