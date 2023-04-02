Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Participate In An Anti-Terrorism Exercise [Image 13 of 14]

    Sailors Participate In An Anti-Terrorism Exercise

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230204-N-XK462-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors guard a perimeter during an antiterrorism training exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 10:22
    Photo ID: 7616588
    VIRIN: 230204-N-XK462-1017
    Resolution: 5376x3584
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sailors Participate In An Anti-Terrorism Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

