    Nimitz Conducts Helicopter Flight Ops [Image 12 of 14]

    Nimitz Conducts Helicopter Flight Ops

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230204-N-MH015-1063 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Helicopter Flight Ops [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    Nimitz
    Carrier

