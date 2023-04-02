Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Move a Helicopter [Image 10 of 14]

    Nimitz Sailors Move a Helicopter

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230204-N-WM182-1008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter for flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Move a Helicopter [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    carrier

