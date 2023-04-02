230204-N-WM182-1008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter for flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 10:22 Photo ID: 7616585 VIRIN: 230204-N-WM182-1008 Resolution: 3761x2254 Size: 2.91 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Sailors Move a Helicopter [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.