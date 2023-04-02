230204-N-DU622-2212 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 Photo ID: 7616578 VIRIN: 230204-N-DU622-2212 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS