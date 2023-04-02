230204-N-DU622-2065 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 approaches to land aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7616575
|VIRIN:
|230204-N-DU622-2065
|Resolution:
|3850x1673
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
