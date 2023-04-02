Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 9]

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    230204-N-MK109-1016 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Juan Pardo, from Caledonia, Mich., observes an approaching MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin' Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

