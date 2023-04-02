230204-N-MK109-1016 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Juan Pardo, from Caledonia, Mich., observes an approaching MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin' Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 06:06 Photo ID: 7616516 VIRIN: 230204-N-MK109-1016 Resolution: 6949x4638 Size: 803.9 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.