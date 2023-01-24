Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander visits 449th AEG [Image 4 of 4]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander visits 449th AEG

    DJIBOUTI

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force General James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) commander, is given an immersion brief of the security capabilities at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 24, 2023. Chabelley Airfield is vital to AFAF’s ability to support partnered forces in multiple combatant commands with capabilities across the range of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 01:34
    Photo ID: 7616430
    VIRIN: 230124-Z-FJ284-1096
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Chabelley Airfield
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

