Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lady visits USS Gabrielle Giffords crew and families [Image 3 of 5]

    First Lady visits USS Gabrielle Giffords crew and families

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230203-N-UN585-1147
    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Ca. (Feb. 3, 2023) - First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden serves dessert to Sailors and their families during a dinner with the crew of the Independence-class littoral combat ship Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire M. DuBois)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 23:53
    Photo ID: 7616265
    VIRIN: 230203-N-UN585-1147
    Resolution: 6628x4419
    Size: 21.85 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady visits USS Gabrielle Giffords crew and families [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Lady visits USS Gabrielle Giffords crew and families
    First Lady visits USS Gabrielle Giffords crew and families
    First Lady visits USS Gabrielle Giffords crew and families
    First Lady visits USS Gabrielle Giffords crew and families
    First Lady visits USS Gabrielle Giffords crew and families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first lady
    LCS
    FLOTUS
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    LCS 10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT