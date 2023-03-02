230203-N-UN585-1147

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Ca. (Feb. 3, 2023) - First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden serves dessert to Sailors and their families during a dinner with the crew of the Independence-class littoral combat ship Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire M. DuBois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 23:53 Photo ID: 7616265 VIRIN: 230203-N-UN585-1147 Resolution: 6628x4419 Size: 21.85 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Lady visits USS Gabrielle Giffords crew and families [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.