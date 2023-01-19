Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy [Image 27 of 34]

    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Airmen with multiple Air National Guard security forces units prepare for a training event Jan. 19, 2023, as part of a 16-day Cold-Weather Operations Course led by the Air Force at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 50 Airmen are participating in the training from across the Air Force. Besides learning about use of snowshoes and moving as a squad over terrain pulling an ahkio sled in a cold-weather environment, the Airmen also learned about cold-weather shelters, survival techniques, cold-weather uniform wear, and more. Fort McCoy has a long history of supporting cold-weather training. Eighty years prior to this training, in January 1943, the installation hosted winter training for the Army's 76th Division prior to the Division deploying to Europe to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 22:59
    Photo ID: 7616254
    VIRIN: 230119-A-OK556-6117
    Resolution: 5715x3809
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy [Image 34 of 34], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy
    Airmen train in cold-weather tactics, skills at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Air National Guard
    training
    Fort McCoy
    cold-weather training
    Cold-Weather Operations Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT