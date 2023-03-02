230203-N-PG545-1286, Gurabo, Puerto Rico (Feb. 3, 2023) Chief Musician Cory Parker from Bowling Green, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Plaza Pública de Gurabo. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 22:21
|Photo ID:
|7616227
|VIRIN:
|230203-N-PQ545-1286
|Resolution:
|5986x3996
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|GURABO, PR, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
