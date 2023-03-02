U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

230203-N-PG545-1286, Gurabo, Puerto Rico (Feb. 3, 2023) Chief Musician Cory Parker from Bowling Green, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Plaza Pública de Gurabo. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

