Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) as Ship's Sponsor [Image 4 of 4]

    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) as Ship's Sponsor

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    230203-N-ZS023-1125 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 3, 2023) First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, right, speaks with Cmdr. Phillip Herndl, commanding officer of independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Blue Crew, on the ship's bridge during a visit, Feb. 3. Biden was named the ship sponsor for Gabrielle Giffords at its christening ceremony June 15, 2015. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 21:11
    Photo ID: 7616161
    VIRIN: 230203-N-ZS023-1125
    Resolution: 3395x2260
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) as Ship's Sponsor [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) as Ship's Sponsor
    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) as Ship's Sponsor
    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) as Ship's Sponsor
    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) as Ship's Sponsor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    littoral combat ship
    LCS
    First Lady of the United States
    COMLCSRON ONE
    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT