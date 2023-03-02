First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) as Ship's Sponsor

230203-N-ZS023-1033 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 3, 2023) First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, center right, speaks with Cmdr. Phillip Herndl, commanding officer of independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Blue Crew, in the ship's mission bay during a visit, Feb. 3, 2023. Biden was named the ship sponsor for Gabrielle Giffords at its christening ceremony June 15, 2015. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)

