    Pilot Acoustic Monitoring System Fielded at Pōhakuloa Training Area

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    (L-R) Patrick Wolff with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), and Patrick Chaopricha with Cornell University checking one of the three pilot acoustic monitoring systems placed at Pōhakuloa Training Area.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 19:32
    Photo ID: 7616139
    VIRIN: 230124-A-OV743-732
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.3 MB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot Acoustic Monitoring System Fielded at Pōhakuloa Training Area, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    endangered species
    ERDC
    ESTCP

