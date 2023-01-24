(L-R) Patrick Wolff with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), and Patrick Chaopricha with Cornell University checking one of the three pilot acoustic monitoring systems placed at Pōhakuloa Training Area.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 19:32 Photo ID: 7616139 VIRIN: 230124-A-OV743-732 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 14.3 MB Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pilot Acoustic Monitoring System Fielded at Pōhakuloa Training Area, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.