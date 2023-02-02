Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hog One, Cleared and Hot

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team practices over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Feb. 2, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 18:33
    Photo ID: 7616092
    VIRIN: 230202-F-SW533-1045
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    warthog
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    357th Fighter Squadron
    355th Wing
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team

