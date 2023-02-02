Hog One, Cleared and Hot

The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team practices over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Feb. 2, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7616092
|VIRIN:
|230202-F-SW533-1045
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
