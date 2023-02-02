Maj. Hannah Valdes-Chenoweth, 959th Surgical Operations Squadron obstetrician and gynecologist, conducts an ultrasound in the Women’s Health Clinic at Wilford Hall Surgical Ambulatory Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023. The Women’s Health Clinic offers annual exams, full-scope gynecology services, obstetric services to include prenatal and postpartum care and a walk-in contraception clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 18:37
|Photo ID:
|7616086
|VIRIN:
|230202-F-JG587-1028
|Resolution:
|6226x4447
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Medic Highlight - Maj. Hannah Valdes-Chenoweth [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warrior Medic Highlight - Maj. Hannah Valdes-Chenoweth
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT