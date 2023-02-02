Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Medic Highlight - Maj. Hannah Valdes-Chenoweth [Image 1 of 6]

    Warrior Medic Highlight - Maj. Hannah Valdes-Chenoweth

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Hannah Valdes-Chenoweth, 959th Surgical Operations Squadron obstetrician and gynecologist, conducts an ultrasound in the Women’s Health Clinic at Wilford Hall Surgical Ambulatory Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023. The Women’s Health Clinic offers annual exams, full-scope gynecology services, obstetric services to include prenatal and postpartum care and a walk-in contraception clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    pregnancy
    women
    BAMC
    PINC
    WHASC
    WHC

