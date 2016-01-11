Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st TRG hosts first quarter drill down

    81st TRG hosts first quarter drill down

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2016

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Keesler Marine Detachment regulation drill team perform during the 81st Training Group drill down on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 23, 2023. Keesler trains more than 30,000 students each year. While in training, Airmen are given the opportunity to volunteer to learn and execute drill down routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Drill Down Competition
    81st Training Group Airmen"

