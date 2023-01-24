U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jace Wolkow, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, holds his Air Medal citation during a ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 23, 2023. The Airmen, assigned to the aircrew with call sign MOOSE 83, received the Air Medal for their actions during Operation Allies Refuge. The Air Medal is awarded to any person who, while serving in any capacity in or with the Armed Forces of the United States, has distinguished himself or herself by meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 16:57 Photo ID: 7616003 VIRIN: 230124-F-DU706-1018 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.4 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Medal Ceremony MOOSE 83 Air Medals [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.