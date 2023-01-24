Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Medal Ceremony MOOSE 83 Air Medals [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Medal Ceremony MOOSE 83 Air Medals

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jace Wolkow, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, holds his Air Medal citation during a ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 23, 2023. The Airmen, assigned to the aircrew with call sign MOOSE 83, received the Air Medal for their actions during Operation Allies Refuge. The Air Medal is awarded to any person who, while serving in any capacity in or with the Armed Forces of the United States, has distinguished himself or herself by meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    OAR
    21st AS
    Beeliners
    Operation Allies Refuge

