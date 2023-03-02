Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles participate in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb 3, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 15:28
    Photo ID: 7615787
    VIRIN: 230203-D-PM193-3057
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SD Hosts Australian MoD [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Australia
    MoD
    Bilat
    SECDEF Austin

