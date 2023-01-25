Airmen participating in Exercise Raging Gunfighter select snacks delivered by the First Sergeants of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, on Jan. 25, 2023. They give back to the troops as a way to thank them for their dedication day-to-day and during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 14:07 Photo ID: 7615687 VIRIN: 230125-F-JI530-195 Resolution: 4403x5504 Size: 10.77 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Sergeants of Mountain Home AFB practice servant leadership [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.