First Sergeants of Mountain Home AFB practice servant leadership

An Airman participating in Exercise Raging Gunfighter welcomes First sergeants delivering snacks to the players on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, on Jan. 25, 2023. They give back to the troops as a way to thank them for their dedication day-to-day and during Exercise Raging Gunfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

