First Sergeants of Mountain Home AFB practice servant leadership

An Airman takes a drink from the supply the First Sergeants of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, brought on Jan. 25, 2023. They give back to the troops as a way to thank them for their dedication day-to-day and during Exercise Raging Gunfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 14:06
|Photo ID:
|7615681
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-JI530-184
|Resolution:
|6846x4564
|Size:
|13.76 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
