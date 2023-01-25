First Sergeants of Mountain Home AFB practice servant leadership

An Airman takes a drink from the supply the First Sergeants of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, brought on Jan. 25, 2023. They give back to the troops as a way to thank them for their dedication day-to-day and during Exercise Raging Gunfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

