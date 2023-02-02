2023 02 02 Sniper class 23-002 stalk exercise

FORT BENNING, Ga- Soldiers from Sniper School Class 23-002 utalize stalk training January 02, 2023 on Harmony Church. Stalking training, a type of exercise in which snipers stealthily approach a target, set up a forward firing position and put two shots on the target without exposing themselves, is one way snipers master concealment techniques. Trained observers at the target hunt for them. (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Fort Benning Maneuver Center of Excellence photographer)

