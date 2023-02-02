Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 02 02 Sniper class 23-002 stalk exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    2023 02 02 Sniper class 23-002 stalk exercise

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Markeith Horace 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga- Soldiers from Sniper School Class 23-002 utalize stalk training January 02, 2023 on Harmony Church. Stalking training, a type of exercise in which snipers stealthily approach a target, set up a forward firing position and put two shots on the target without exposing themselves, is one way snipers master concealment techniques. Trained observers at the target hunt for them. (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Fort Benning Maneuver Center of Excellence photographer)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    VIRIN: 230202-A-IE830-124
    This work, 2023 02 02 Sniper class 23-002 stalk exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

