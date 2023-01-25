Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Sergeants of Mountain Home AFB practice servant leadership [Image 3 of 9]

    First Sergeants of Mountain Home AFB practice servant leadership

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    First Sergeants of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, bring snacks to take to Airmen on the flightline and Airmen participating in Exercise Raging Gunfighter on Jan. 25, 2023. They give back to the troops as a way to thank them for their dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 7615670
    VIRIN: 230125-F-JI530-094
    Resolution: 6971x4647
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    This work, First Sergeants of Mountain Home AFB practice servant leadership [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintainers
    Mountain Home AFB
    366th Fighter Wing
    Raging Gunfighter 23-1

