JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- This graphic depicts U.S. Airmen and Soldiers performing mission oriented tasks across Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2023.

JBLE was established in 2010, linking Langley Air Force Base and Fort Eustis as mission partners and further connecting the Hampton Roads community. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman Olivia Bithell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 13:27 Photo ID: 7615657 VIRIN: 230201-F-QI804-1001 Resolution: 1413x803 Size: 330.13 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, We Are Joint Base Langley-Eustis, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.